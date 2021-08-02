UrduPoint.com

Five Days Training Workshop On Network Security Opens

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:31 PM

Five days training workshop on network security opens

A five-day training workshop on Network Security inaugurated at Women University Multan, Institute of Computer Science and Information technology in collaboration with Riphah International University and Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN) for the faculty and students here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A five-day training workshop on Network Security inaugurated at Women University Multan, Institute of Computer Science and Information technology in collaboration with Riphah International University and Pakistan education and Research Network (PERN) for the faculty and students here on Monday.

The workshop is first training under "Network Security Training and Workshop across selected women Universities in Pakistan," funded by European Union via Trans-Eurasia Information Network* Corporation Center (TEIN*CC) through its 4th call of Asi@connect programme and granted to the department of cyber security and Data Sciences, Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering, Riphah International University, Islamabad.

The objective of the workshop is to train the women network engineers of Pakistan in field of network security.

The training discussed the issues of cyber-bullying and online harassment of women in Pakistan. The effects of cyberbullying (depression, isolation, illness, anger, low self-esteemed, suicide) and safety advices were shared with the audience in details.

Vulnerabilities in protocols and their exploitation were covered in depth to provide the students a better understanding of how to secure their data on the internet from hacakers.

On opening day, the participants were briefed about the use of public key cryptography and infrastructure. It was emphasized that Network Access Control must be used in academic campuses and enterprises to control illegitimate users' access over the organization network.

The use of Firewalls and Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems for safety and security was also discussed in depth. The utilization of IP Security (Virtual Private Network) and Transport Layer Security is recommended for secure communication in academic environments. The resource persons also explained the components and establishment of the Security Operation Center, sharing of Cyber Threat Intelligence and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) in enterprises and campus network.

A large number of faculty members and students attended the workshop.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Internet Technology Education European Union Suicide Women Riphah International University From Depression

Recent Stories

Moscow Says There Are No Indications of Iran's Inv ..

Moscow Says There Are No Indications of Iran's Involvement to Mercer Street Atta ..

2 minutes ago
 Nominees announced for UAE Pro League Awards

Nominees announced for UAE Pro League Awards

33 minutes ago
 Surgical goods, medical instrument exports witness ..

Surgical goods, medical instrument exports witnessed record increase 20.36%

2 minutes ago
 DC listens public complaints at open court

DC listens public complaints at open court

2 minutes ago
 Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gol ..

Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gold medal

28 minutes ago
 'Scared' Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step ..

'Scared' Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step in treble gold bid

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.