Chairman Senate, KP Governor Discuss Provincial Development, Public Welfare Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday discussed provincial development, national unity, and public welfare issues.
The meeting focused on a wide range of issues, including political, economic, and social stability in the country, as well as challenges faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and practical measures to address them.
The Chairman Senate underscored that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds a pivotal place in Pakistan due to its strategic geographical location, historic role, and the unparalleled sacrifices of its people for the nation’s security, stability, and progress.
He stressed that from the creation of Pakistan to the present day, the people of the province have made invaluable contributions to peace, unity, and stability — contributions that will be remembered in golden words in the annals of national history.
Kundi briefed the Chairman Senate on the province’s developmental priorities, pressing challenges, and the specific issues of the merged districts of the former FATA region.
He also outlined ongoing strategies to strengthen engagement with tribal elders and implement welfare initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development and prosperity for the people.
The Chairman Senate reiterated his firm commitment that the well-being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is integral to Pakistan’s sustainable future, assuring that full cooperation from the Federal level would continue to support the province.
The meeting was also attended by newly elected Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood.
The Governor KPK and Senator Talha Mahmood offered prayers for the departed soul of the Chairman Senate’s cousin, former federal minister Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, and lauded his social and political services.
