Open Menu

Chairman Senate, KP Governor Discuss Provincial Development, Public Welfare Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Chairman Senate, KP Governor discuss provincial development, public welfare issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday discussed provincial development, national unity, and public welfare issues.

The meeting focused on a wide range of issues, including political, economic, and social stability in the country, as well as challenges faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and practical measures to address them.

The Chairman Senate underscored that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds a pivotal place in Pakistan due to its strategic geographical location, historic role, and the unparalleled sacrifices of its people for the nation’s security, stability, and progress.

He stressed that from the creation of Pakistan to the present day, the people of the province have made invaluable contributions to peace, unity, and stability — contributions that will be remembered in golden words in the annals of national history.

Kundi briefed the Chairman Senate on the province’s developmental priorities, pressing challenges, and the specific issues of the merged districts of the former FATA region.

He also outlined ongoing strategies to strengthen engagement with tribal elders and implement welfare initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development and prosperity for the people.

The Chairman Senate reiterated his firm commitment that the well-being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is integral to Pakistan’s sustainable future, assuring that full cooperation from the Federal level would continue to support the province.

The meeting was also attended by newly elected Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood.

The Governor KPK and Senator Talha Mahmood offered prayers for the departed soul of the Chairman Senate’s cousin, former federal minister Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, and lauded his social and political services.

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

34 minutes ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

34 minutes ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

34 minutes ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

58 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

2 hours ago
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

3 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

4 hours ago
 New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

4 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan