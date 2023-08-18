Open Menu

Five People Electrocuted In Nasirabad, SDO, Line Superintend Suspended

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Friday said that five people electrocuted in a incident which took place inside the house last in area of Nasirabad district.

According to spokesman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), QESCO, Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali took notice of the incident and ordered to start investigation into incident and immediately suspended the SDO and Line Superintendent of the area.

He also directed the Chief Engineer, Operation Director, along with the Safety Directorate, to reach at the scene soon and submit a report in that regard.

After which those responsible involved in the incident would be determined, he added.

