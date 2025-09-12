Open Menu

Tribute Paid To Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Tribute paid to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain visited the mausoleum of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, and laid a wreath there besides offering Fateha.

According to the district administration spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq and Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher also accompanied her.

Special prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and for the security and prosperity of the country.

The district officers paid glowing tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed for his courage, bravery, sacrifice, and everlasting love for the motherland, adding that the martyrs’ sacrifices are a guarantee of the nation’s freedom and survival.

