PM lauds Punjab CM for flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her leadership in the ongoing flood relief operations across the affected areas, saying she is "leading from the front!"

"Commendable efforts by Chief Minister Punjab in flood relief operations, joined by the tireless dedication of leadership in KP, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan & AJK," the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

He noted that the calamity had caused immense suffering, yet the farmers, workers, women and children had shown extraordinary courage.

"Pakistanis refuse to surrender to despair," he said adding he had directed all concerned Federal departments, incl. NDMA & Ministry of Climate Change, to remain at the beck & call for all-out support.