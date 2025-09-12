Open Menu

PM Lauds Punjab CM For Flood Relief Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PM lauds Punjab CM for flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her leadership in the ongoing flood relief operations across the affected areas, saying she is "leading from the front!"

"Commendable efforts by Chief Minister Punjab in flood relief operations, joined by the tireless dedication of leadership in KP, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan & AJK," the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

He noted that the calamity had caused immense suffering, yet the farmers, workers, women and children had shown extraordinary courage.

"Pakistanis refuse to surrender to despair," he said adding he had directed all concerned Federal departments, incl. NDMA & Ministry of Climate Change, to remain at the beck & call for all-out support.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

16 minutes ago
 Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministe ..

Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms

16 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

16 minutes ago
 UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow

31 minutes ago
‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and ..

‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..

31 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark ..

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..

32 minutes ago
 Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI pr ..

Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI president

51 minutes ago
 Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat c ..

Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption

59 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..

1 hour ago
 PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in ..

PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-aff ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan