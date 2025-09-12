CS, NADRA agree to establish 13 more NADRA centres in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah and a delegation of NADRA board Members on Friday agreed to establish 13 more NADRA offices and mega centers in different cities of Sindh.

The NADRA delegation, led by Dr Moazzam Ali Khan Khattak, called on the Chief Secretary and held detailed discussions, a CS Spokesman said.

The meeting agreed to establish 13 more NADRA offices and mega centers in different cities of the province.

They also discussed e-transfer of property and land record management in Sindh and other important issues.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh said, 'We are moving towards online property transfer in Sindh.'

NADRA services will be asked in e-transfer of property and land record management, he said, adding that providing modern facilities to citizens is top priority of the Sindh government.

NADRA and Sindh government agreed to increase cooperation on digital initiatives.

They also decided to expand NADRA offices in rural and backward areas.