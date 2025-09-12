ICT Police seize 965g ice; two peddlers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday recovered a total of 965 grams of ice during a successful operation by Khanna police in the Pandorian area, arresting two suspects under the “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign.

An official told APP that the operation was conducted under the supervision of SHO Khanna Aamir Hayat, with the team making effective use of human intelligence, secret surveillance, reconnaissance, and modern technology to trace and apprehend the suspects.

The police recovered 745 grams of ice from Tasawar Abbas s/o Ghulam Abbas and 220 grams ice from Asad Ullah s/o Nehmat Ullah.

The seized narcotics were packed into parcels after separating samples, and cases have been registered under the relevant provisions of law. Police said further raids are being conducted to trace suppliers and facilitators linked to the network.

SHO Aamir Hayat told APP that his team is determined to act on the motto “Nasha Ab Nahi” and is making every possible effort to eliminate drugs from the area. “Our mission is to protect the young generation from this menace and rid society of this curse,” he added.