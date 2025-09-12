ICT Police Seize 965g Ice; Two Peddlers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday recovered a total of 965 grams of ice during a successful operation by Khanna police in the Pandorian area, arresting two suspects under the “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign.
An official told APP that the operation was conducted under the supervision of SHO Khanna Aamir Hayat, with the team making effective use of human intelligence, secret surveillance, reconnaissance, and modern technology to trace and apprehend the suspects.
The police recovered 745 grams of ice from Tasawar Abbas s/o Ghulam Abbas and 220 grams ice from Asad Ullah s/o Nehmat Ullah.
The seized narcotics were packed into parcels after separating samples, and cases have been registered under the relevant provisions of law. Police said further raids are being conducted to trace suppliers and facilitators linked to the network.
SHO Aamir Hayat told APP that his team is determined to act on the motto “Nasha Ab Nahi” and is making every possible effort to eliminate drugs from the area. “Our mission is to protect the young generation from this menace and rid society of this curse,” he added.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..
Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today
UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow
‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..
Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police seize 965g ice; two peddlers held1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case against Imran Khan10 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews flood survey arrangements11 minutes ago
-
Four 'touts' arrested at passport office11 minutes ago
-
CS, NADRA agree to establish 13 more NADRA centres in Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Iqra University hosts conference fostering innovation, collaboration, growth21 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Punjab CM for flood relief efforts31 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue campaign in full swing in Dera41 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Cabinet approves landmark policies banning hate speech, transgender rights & minority we ..51 minutes ago
-
DPM for aligning reforms with best practices to unlock digital potential51 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct grand search & combing operation in PS Tarnol51 minutes ago