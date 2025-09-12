Four 'touts' arrested at passport office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Muradpur Police arrested four 'touts' from outside the passport office in Sialkot following public complaints of harassment and illegal fee collection.

According to details, the suspects had set up unauthorised stalls on the roadside, creating traffic disruptions and misleading citizens seeking passport services.

Acting on directives from District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad, SHO Muradpur Sub-Inspector Qaiser Bashir led the operation.

The arrested individuals Ali Imran, Sarfraz Anjum, Muhammad Ahmed, and Mubashir Ali were booked under relevant charges.

DPO Shehzad affirmed that exploitation of citizens will not be tolerated and urged the public to report illegal activities for swift action.