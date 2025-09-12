DC Reviews Flood Survey Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chaired a meeting at her office to review arrangements for the Punjab Socioeconomic Survey in flood-affected areas in collaboration with the Urban Unit team.
According to a district administration spokesperson, recruitment and interviews of 60 surveyors were discussed during the meeting.
The DC directed the officials concerned to ensure necessary arrangements for smooth execution of the survey.
