Five Terrorists Killed; Soldier Embraced Martyrdom In N.Waziristan's IBO: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as five terrorists were killed on Monday and a soldier embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting during intense exchange of fire in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted by the Security Forces in Jhallar Algad, North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists where the army troops effectively repulsed the terrorists in the said area.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Nasir Khan (age 25 years, resident of South Waziristan District) having fought gallantly, and embraced shahadat (martyrdom) during the intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

