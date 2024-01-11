Five women among six injured in van-datsun collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) At least six people including five women were injured as a passenger van collided with a datsun here on Tank Road on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a passenger van collided with a datsun coming from the opposite side here near Mehsud graveyard on Tank Road.

As a result, six people including five women got injured.

After receiving information, the medical team of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the site and shifted injured persons to the hospital after providing them with first aid.