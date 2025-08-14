Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held At WAPDA House
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A flag-hoisting ceremony was held here at WAPDA House to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and zest.
WAPDA Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry hoisted the national flag at WAPDA Auditorium. Member (Power) Muhammad Arfan Miana and Member (Water) Syed Ali Akhtar Shah were also present.
A large number of WAPDA officers, employees and their family members participated in the ceremony.
The hoisting of flag was followed by the national anthem presented by the students of WAPDA Girls High school Mangla, who especially came to Lahore for participation in the ceremony. The students also enthralled the audience with Milli Naghmas.
As part of the Independence Day celebrations, a huge National Flag, measuring 100 feet x 40 feet and weighing 180 Kilograms has also been displayed at WAPDA House in addition to illuminating the building.
