Heavy Downpour Triggers Flash Flooding In Abbottabad, Disrupts Traffic And Injures Two
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A spell of heavy downpour lashed various parts of district Abbottabad on Thursday, triggering flash floods that severely disrupted traffic flow and caused damage to infrastructure. The torrential rains led to the blockage of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) at multiple points within Abbottabad city, leaving commuters stranded for hours.
According to local authorities, all major nullahs and ravines in the district, including the River Door, swelled beyond their banks, creating dangerous conditions for nearby residents and motorists. The sudden surge of water from the upper catchment areas inundated low-lying localities and washed debris onto the KKH, making several stretches impassable. Rescue and relief teams, along with the traffic police, were deployed to clear the road and assist stranded passengers.
In one tragic incident, two passengers sustained injuries when the boundary wall of a residential house collapsed on a passing vehicle in Abbottabad city.
Eyewitnesses said the wall, weakened by continuous rainfall, gave way suddenly, crushing the roof of the vehicle. Both injured were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex, where their condition is reported to be stable.
Local residents reported widespread flooding in streets and markets, causing damage to shops and homes, while electricity supply was also disrupted in several areas due to rain-related faults. Authorities have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially along flood-prone routes, and to stay clear of water channels.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of more rain in the coming days, prompting the district administration to remain on high alert for possible landslides and further flooding.
