JKNF Felicitates People And The Pakistan Government On The Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Acting Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) and prominent APHC leader, Altaf Hussain Wani, has extended warm felicitations to the people and government of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.
In his special message of felicitation, issued here on Thursday, the Kashmiri leader lauded Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his unwavering struggle that successfully culminated in the creation of Pakistan.
He also paid rich tributes to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement who strived and sacrificed to realize the dream of a separate homeland for Muslims, envisioned by the great thinker and poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
Referring to the growing tides of communalism and xenophobia in India, he said that the vision of establishing a separate homeland for Muslims reflects the remarkable foresight and wisdom of the founding leaders.
Commending Pakistan’s steadfast support to the just cause of Kashmir, the JKNF leader said, “The struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir owe immense gratitude to the people and successive governments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to our just and legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.
”
Extending his best wishes for peace, strength, stability, progress, and prosperity for Pakistan, he emphasized that a strong and stable Pakistan was vital for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
Expressing confidence that the present government would spare no effort in helping the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir achieve their internationally recognized right to self-determination, Mr. Wani paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices made for the cause.
Calling the Kashmir dispute an unfinished agenda of the partition of the Indian subcontinent, he said that the dream of a vibrant, stable, and prosperous Pakistan would remain incomplete until Kashmir was freed from Indian occupation.
