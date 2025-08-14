Open Menu

RDA Celebrates Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Headquarters in celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day here on Thursday.

The main façade of the RDA building, Murree Road, Mareer Chowk to Kachehri Chowk, and other prominent locations were adorned with national flags, buntings, patriotic paintings, and illuminated with decorative electric lights, reflecting the spirit of the day.

The Director General of RDA, Kinza Murtaza, extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan. “Our forefathers made countless sacrifices and endured great hardships to secure our freedom. This day reminds us of the immense struggle led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose vision and determination made Pakistan a reality.”

She emphasized the importance of remembering and honouring the contributions of national heroes and expressed deep gratitude to the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

“We are living in freedom and dignity today because of the unwavering sacrifices of our armed forces. The Pakistan Army has always fulfilled its responsibilities with distinction, earning the trust of the nation and safeguarding our motherland with unmatched dedication.”

Kinza urged to celebrate this day with joy, unity, and prayers for the country’s peace, prosperity, and stability. Let us pray to Almighty Allah to keep our country safe and guide us toward progress.

“In sha Allah, Pakistan will soon overcome all challenges and continue on the path of development,” she added.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and well-being of the nation.

The ceremony was attended by RDA officers, officials, and staff members, and was marked by traditional patriotic enthusiasm.

