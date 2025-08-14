Tree plantation campaign launched in Kohat on Independence Day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam and other dignitaries, including MPA Shafiullah Jan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud, launched the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign in Kohat on August 14, 2025. The ceremony took place at the sports Complex KDA Kohat, where the officials planted saplings to kick-start the initiative.

During the ceremony, students, teachers, public representatives, government employees, and people from all walks of life were encouraged to participate in the tree plantation drive.

The officials appealed to the community to plant saplings on roadsides, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, and other public places. By working together, the community can make the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign a success and protect the plants in their areas.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the peace and security of Pakistan.

