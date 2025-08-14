Tree Plantation Campaign Launched In Kohat On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam and other dignitaries, including MPA Shafiullah Jan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud, launched the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign in Kohat on August 14, 2025. The ceremony took place at the sports Complex KDA Kohat, where the officials planted saplings to kick-start the initiative.
During the ceremony, students, teachers, public representatives, government employees, and people from all walks of life were encouraged to participate in the tree plantation drive.
The officials appealed to the community to plant saplings on roadsides, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, and other public places. By working together, the community can make the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign a success and protect the plants in their areas.
The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the peace and security of Pakistan.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..
ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA celebrates Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in Sukkur with patriotic fervor2 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Kohat on Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance urges crackdown on illegal trade to achieve “economic independence”2 minutes ago
-
Kohat University celebrates Independence Day with solemn flag hoisting ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Qalandars CEO calls on Governor Tessori2 minutes ago
-
JKNF felicitates people and the Pakistan government on the Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to mark India's Independence Day as Black Day12 minutes ago
-
FC Balochistan (North) celebrates 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervor12 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour triggers flash flooding in Abbottabad, disrupts traffic and injures two32 minutes ago
-
WASA employees celebrate 78th Independence-Day32 minutes ago
-
Association of International Lawyers , Tando Adam Bar Hold Dignified Independence Day Ceremony42 minutes ago