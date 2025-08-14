Kohat University celebrates Independence Day with solemn flag hoisting ceremony

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand flag hoisting ceremony was held at Kohat University to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Provincial Law Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Aftab Alam, MPA Mr. Shafiullah Jan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mr. Mutasim Billah Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Rahimullah Mehsud.

The event began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by a tribute to the armed forces for their role in the struggle for truth and freedom.

During the ceremony, participants paid homage to the heroes of the freedom movement, remembering their sacrifices and bravery. The dignitaries emphasized the significance of Independence Day, highlighting the importance of national unity and solidarity.

