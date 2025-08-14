Kohat University Celebrates Independence Day With Solemn Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand flag hoisting ceremony was held at Kohat University to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Provincial Law Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Aftab Alam, MPA Mr. Shafiullah Jan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mr. Mutasim Billah Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Rahimullah Mehsud.
The event began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by a tribute to the armed forces for their role in the struggle for truth and freedom.
During the ceremony, participants paid homage to the heroes of the freedom movement, remembering their sacrifices and bravery. The dignitaries emphasized the significance of Independence Day, highlighting the importance of national unity and solidarity.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..
ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA celebrates Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in Sukkur with patriotic fervor2 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Kohat on Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance urges crackdown on illegal trade to achieve “economic independence”2 minutes ago
-
Kohat University celebrates Independence Day with solemn flag hoisting ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Qalandars CEO calls on Governor Tessori2 minutes ago
-
JKNF felicitates people and the Pakistan government on the Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to mark India's Independence Day as Black Day12 minutes ago
-
FC Balochistan (North) celebrates 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervor12 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour triggers flash flooding in Abbottabad, disrupts traffic and injures two32 minutes ago
-
WASA employees celebrate 78th Independence-Day32 minutes ago
-
Association of International Lawyers , Tando Adam Bar Hold Dignified Independence Day Ceremony42 minutes ago