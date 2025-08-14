Open Menu

Kashmiris To Mark India's Independence Day As Black Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Kashmiris to mark India's Independence Day as Black Day

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), will observe India's 78th Independence Day as a Black Day on August 15. National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur District sources told this to APP Correspondent here on Thursday.

According to the details, this decision aims to condemn India's denial of Kashmiris' birthright to self-determination and highlight the continued atrocities faced by Kashmiris under Indian rule.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for this observance, which is supported by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir state government.

Anti-India rallies and protest demonstrations will be held in major cities and towns on both sides of the Line of Control. Participants will wear black bands and carry black flags to express their hatred against India's occupation.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be staged in all major cities, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, and others. A major protest rally will be held in Mirpur on August 15 at 10 am under the auspices of the District Administration. The rally will feature a procession with black banners and flags, expressing severe indignation against Indian brutalities and human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378

