Independence Day celebrated in Sukkur with patriotic fervor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Sukkur with great grandeur, patriotic fervor, and a profound sense of unity here on Thursday.

The central ceremony, held under the aegis of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation, was graced by the Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh, as the Chief Guest.

The event was attended by Commissioner Sukkur Abid Hussain Qureshi, DIG Sukkur Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Deputy Commissioner Nadir Shehzad Khan, Deputy Mayor Dr. Arshad Mughal, Municipal Commissioner Ali Raza Ansari, along with distinguished citizens, teachers, journalists, and people from all walks of life.

The proceedings commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the historic hoisting of the national flag on the 300-foot-high flagpole, the tallest in Sindh, the 2nd tallest in Pakistan, the 7th tallest in Asia, and the 11th tallest in the world, situated at the Military Road Walking Track. The monumental flag, measuring 84 feet in length and 56 feet in width, was unfurled as the National Anthem played, filling the atmosphere with an overwhelming spirit of patriotism.

The audience witnessed a dignified parade by the Police and Civil Defence forces, followed by vibrant tableaux depicting the themes of national unity and the struggle for independence. Traditional and contemporary dance performances on patriotic songs captivated the crowd, with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” resounding in the air.

In his keynote address, Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh stated that Independence Day is not merely a day of celebration but also a day to reaffirm our pledge to uphold the sacrifices of our forefathers by dedicating ourselves to the nation’s progress and defence. He emphasized that freedom was not a gift, but the result of the unmatched sacrifices of martyrs, the relentless struggle of freedom fighters, and the unwavering resilience of mothers and sisters.

The Mayor remarked that before the Marka-e-Haq, the nation was shrouded in an air of despair, but today Pakistan stands at the dawn of a new era, infused with hope and renewed determination.

He stressed that through collective unity, hard work, and a positive mindset, Pakistan can ascend to new heights of prosperity, dignity, and progress.

Mayor Shaikh further lauded Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for elevating Pakistan’s name on the global stage with his bold stance, effective diplomacy, and visionary leadership during the Marka-e-Haq. He credited Bilawal’s international efforts for strengthening Pakistan’s image and reinforcing the nation’s rightful position in world affairs.

Highlighting the divine honor bestowed upon humankind, the Mayor said: “Allah Almighty has created human beings as Ashraf-ul-Makhluqat (the noblest of all creations), even superior to angels. Therefore, it is our moral and spiritual responsibility to actively contribute towards the betterment of society.”

Calling upon the citizens of Sukkur, the Mayor urged: “This city is our shared home. Own it, protect it, and participate wholeheartedly in every step towards its betterment. When citizens feel pride and belonging towards their city, not only do the environment and civic facilities improve, but new avenues of development emerge.” He pledged to transform Sukkur into a model city through the combined efforts of the municipality and the public, encouraging everyone to carry forward the spirit of honesty, service, and patriotism to future generations.

The Mayor also paid rich tributes to the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and the martyrs of the Pakistan Movement.

During the ceremony, Mayor Shaikh presented a laptop and award to student Fareeha Kareem Channa student of Govt. Girls High school, in recognition of her outstanding academic performance in securing first division in her examinations.

The event concluded with the launch of a Green Sukkur Plantation Drive.