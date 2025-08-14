Lahore Qalandars CEO Calls On Governor Tessori
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Sindh Governor House Karachi on Thursday.
A detailed discussion was held on the promotion of sports, development of young talent and joint planning as well as on suggestions for improving sports infrastructure at the Federal and provincial levels and the participants agreed to further foster the spirit of sports in Pakistan, said a statement issued here.
The Governor Sindh reiterated his commitment to providing modern facilities for young players and assured all possible support in the promotion of sports. The meeting will lead to the promotion of cricket in Sindh and the creation of new opportunities for young talent, he hoped.
Atif Rana briefed the governor on Lahore Qalandars’ player development program and future plans and also presented the future vision and mission of PSL champions Lahore Qalandars.
