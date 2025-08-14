FC Balochistan (North) celebrates 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the symbolic Marka-e-Haq with a series of vibrant events across the province. Celebrations were held in key cities including Quetta, Chaman, Sui, Loralai, Pishin, Dera Bugti, Harnai, Nushki, Kila Saifullah, Zhob, Sibi, and Kohlu.

Citizens from all walks of life gathered to express their love for the nation, waving flags and reaffirming their commitment to defend the country against all odds, said a news release. The events showcased a strong sense of unity and national pride.

Students from various schools and colleges took center stage with stirring performances of national songs, dramatic tableaus, and heartfelt speeches. Their presentations highlighted the significance of independence and honored the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding heroes.

The ceremonies also featured messages of support for the armed forces in their fight against terrorism. Attendees paid solemn tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s peace and sovereignty.