FC Balochistan (North) Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the symbolic Marka-e-Haq with a series of vibrant events across the province. Celebrations were held in key cities including Quetta, Chaman, Sui, Loralai, Pishin, Dera Bugti, Harnai, Nushki, Kila Saifullah, Zhob, Sibi, and Kohlu.
Citizens from all walks of life gathered to express their love for the nation, waving flags and reaffirming their commitment to defend the country against all odds, said a news release. The events showcased a strong sense of unity and national pride.
Students from various schools and colleges took center stage with stirring performances of national songs, dramatic tableaus, and heartfelt speeches. Their presentations highlighted the significance of independence and honored the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding heroes.
The ceremonies also featured messages of support for the armed forces in their fight against terrorism. Attendees paid solemn tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s peace and sovereignty.
Recent Stories
ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JKNF felicitates people and the Pakistan government on the Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to mark India's Independence Day as Black Day2 minutes ago
-
FC Balochistan (North) celebrates 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervor2 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour triggers flash flooding in Abbottabad, disrupts traffic and injures two22 minutes ago
-
WASA employees celebrate 78th Independence-Day22 minutes ago
-
Association of International Lawyers , Tando Adam Bar Hold Dignified Independence Day Ceremony32 minutes ago
-
Environmental inspection drive in Gujrat32 minutes ago
-
Lodhran celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour32 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with zeal in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan jails42 minutes ago
-
Kohat celebrates Independence Day with grandeur42 minutes ago
-
Raza Hayat Hiraj congratulate nation on Independence Day42 minutes ago
-
ICT Police unveil comprehensive security plan for Chehlum procession42 minutes ago