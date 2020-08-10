UrduPoint.com
Flag Printed Face Masks, Tricolour Accessories Most Appealing Items Ahead Of I-D

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Flag printed face masks, tricolour accessories demand is high ahead of Independence Day (I-D).

A large number of youngsters, as well as children, can be seen at different stalls carrying Jashan-e-Azadi accessories that include special flag printed face masks amid coronavirus protection, dresses, flags, bangles and other stuff to celebrate the day with zeal and enthusiasm, showing love for the country and national heroes.

Makeshift vendors and shopkeepers claimed that this year amid coronavirus printed industry has introduced a clothing face masks where flags are printed on it and which is more appealing item to youngsters specially girls.

"Like every year, this year too people are showing great patriotic zeal towards celebrating the national day. They started their preparations even before the advent of August," a shopkeeper in G-7 while talking to APP said.

The shops are also selling dresses and bangles in green and white colors to attract young girls.

Multicolor bangles and dupattas are trendy among city girls. Some girls have plans to go for nail paints and tattoos to show their love and affection for their nation, said a 22 years old citizen Javeria Danish.

Another citizen, Sumera Arshad commented while purchasing tricolor accessories on roadside that ,i will wear a green and white color shalwar suit on this day. I specially ordered two dresses from online shopping site and here i am buying other matching accessories like bangles.

A shopkeeper in Karachi Company said, mostly women and girls are stocking up on flag-colored bangles and dupattas. The young and jovial could be seen buying green and white masks and also wigs to sport on Independence day.

Another vendor at G-6 said , Jashan-e-Azadi preparations at its peak as the citizens are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national zeal where Pakistani flag printed face masks add more charm for citizens this year's shopping for safety of their health on this special day.

