Flight Operations Disrupted, Motorways Closed Due To Fog
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Dense fog across the country forced the closure of different sections of motorways and the cancellation of numerous domestic and international flights on Saturday.
According to a private news channel, the reduced visibility on runways led to the cancellation of a total of 35 domestic and international flights, leading to changes in the timing and cancellation of numerous flights.
Additionally, various sections of key motorways, including M-1, M-2, M-5, and M-14, were temporarily closed due to dense fog, causing disruptions in road travel.
Notable cancellations included the Dubai-Islamabad flight 212, the Multan-Muscat flight PK 171, and the Karachi-Islamabad flights PK 308 and PK 201. Islamabad-Gilgit flights PK 605 and 606 were also among the affected routes.
On the other hand, the National Highways and Motorway Police announced temporary closures of various sections due to dense fog. The affected sections include M-1 from Burhan to Peshawar Toll Plaza, Swabi to Rashakai, and Rashakai to Peshawar Toll Plaza.
M-2 segments from Islamabad Toll Plaza to Thalian Interchange, Chakri to Neela Dalla Interchange, and Lilla towards the north were also temporarily closed. Additionally, closures on M-5 from Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri and M-14 from Dawood Khel to Yark and Kot Ballian to Yark added to the travel disruptions.
Commuters have been advised to make their travel plans after getting the latest updates from National Highway and Motorway Helpline 130 and its social media platforms.
