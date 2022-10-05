UrduPoint.com

Flood Relief Activities, Return Of IDPs To Native Areas Continue: Sindh Info Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that government's relief activities were continued in flood affected areas of the province while IDP's in relief cams started to leave for their native areas as flood water was receding down

Another 1800 people have left for their homes from the relief camps in previous 24 hours while there are 352,718 victims currently in relief camps who were being provided with two meals a day and health facilities, he said in a statement issued here on recent update on current flood situation and relief activities.

He said that a total of 2,318,365 families have been affected, while 7,383,023 people have been displaced.

He said that 760 lives have been lost due to floods and rains and 8422 people have been injured whereas 435782 animals have died due to recent rains.

The minister said that 38250 ration bags had been provided to affected families in the last 24 hours while in total 1322603 families received ration bags so far.

Besides 13010 tents, 35640 tarpaulins, 36000 mosquito nets, 2400 cattle mosquito nets, 24000 solar lights and 3000 jerry cans have been distributed to the victims, he informed adding that so far 462,808 tents, 488,778 plastic tarpaulins, 2,898,008 mosquito nets, 791,178 litres of mineral water, 65,837 jerry cans, 26,916 cattle mosquito nets, 87,833 cooking pots and other items have been provided to the victims.

Updating on water situation at the barrages of Sindh, Sharjeel Memon informed that inflow and outflow of water at Guddu and Sukkur barrages were normal while the inflow at Kotri Barrage was recorded 102500 cusecs and discharge in downstream 72700 cusecs.

