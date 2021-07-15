UrduPoint.com
Flood Situation Likely In Rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi From July 20

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Flood situation may arise in Rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum (upstream) and Chenab with associated Nullah of Rivers Ravi and Chenab from July 20.

According to latest numerical weather prediction models fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at scattered places, very heavy falls at isolated place and extremely heavy falls at one or two place is likely over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab along with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Punjab from July 19-21.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain is also expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Beas during the said period.

According to Federal Flood Commission (FFC) all main rivers i.e. Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing with normal flows and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

At present the Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoir is 3.834 MAF (28.36% of Maximum Combined Live Storage of 13.

516 MAF).

Moist currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating into lower half of the country up to 5000 feet. Yesterday's Monsoon low-pressure area over South Chattisgarh (India) has moved Westwards and presently lies over South-Eastern parts of Maharashtra (India) while strong trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir has moved away Eastward.

Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan. Yesterday's upper air circulation continues to prevail over Southern parts of Karachi in Arabian Sea.

As predicted by the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan & D.G. Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) including upper catchments of all the main rivers during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls may also occur over Sindh & Balochistan during the same period.

