Flood Victims’ Heirs Receive Financial Aid In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government on Friday distributed financial assistance cheques of Rs1 million each among the heirs of six people who lost their lives in the recent floods in tehsil Sialkot.

A ceremony was held at the DC Office Complex Sialkot where MPA Rana Arif Harna, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abbas Zulqarnain, Advocate Rana Raheem Khan and Sufi Ishaq handed over the cheques to the families.

MPA Rana Arif Harna said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had not left the people alone in this difficult hour.

He said the district administration was working under her vision to ensure quick relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit families.

He added that while no amount could compensate for the loss of precious lives, the aid reflected the government’s resolve to stand by the people. He further said surveys of crop, livestock and property damages had been launched, which would be completed transparently and compensation would be given on merit.

