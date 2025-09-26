Open Menu

Preparations Reviewed For Upcoming Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A meeting to review preparations for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NIDs) Polio Campaign in October 2025 was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Basheer Khan.

During the meeting, participants assessed district-level arrangements for the campaign.

The official concerned briefed the forum on key indicators and preparations. It was informed that during the drive, 306,000 children will be administered polio drops through 1,465 notified teams.

ADC Basheer Khan directed officials to focus on areas where refusal cases were higher in the previous campaign by engaging communities through awareness efforts.

He emphasized that without public participation and cooperation, a successful campaign is not possible.

He further instructed that monitors be appointed in low-performing union councils, warning that action would be taken against responsible in-charges for negligence.

He stressed that area in-charges must ensure full coverage, assign polio field workers and security according to local needs, and follow all prescribed benchmarks.

The ADC also underlined that UCMOs should maximize team coverage to achieve quality campaign outcomes through strong monitoring.

He warned of strict action against any staff involved in fake finger-marking practices.

