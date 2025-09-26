Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Assures Support For FATA University’s Development

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner Kohat assures support for FATA University’s development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah on Friday visited FATA University, accompanied by Director Kohat Division Development Program Hashmat Ali Khan.

During the visit, the Commissioner met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, faculty members, and administrative heads.

The Vice Chancellor briefed the Commissioner on the academic, administrative, and development affairs of the university, highlighting pressing issues such as water shortage and other infrastructural challenges.

Prof. Dr. Saleh Muhammad, Director (A&R), Hazara University, who played a key role in organizing the visit, also shared his views on the overall performance of FATA University.

He requested the Commissioner to resolve the university’s issues on a priority basis.

Commissioner Moatasim Billah Shah praised the performance of the institution and assured that immediate steps would be taken in collaboration with relevant departments to address the water shortage and other problems.

He emphasized that FATA University is a vital educational institution for students from the former tribal districts and its progress is a government priority.

Director Hashmat Ali Khan also pledged full support for the university’s development.

At the conclusion of the visit, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz thanked the guests and expressed hope that their cooperation would help accelerate the university’s growth and strengthen its role in higher education.

APP/ar-adi

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

47 minutes ago
 Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

1 hour ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

2 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

2 hours ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

2 hours ago
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 millio ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors

2 hours ago
 Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father so ..

Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon

2 hours ago
 ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in ..

ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first a ..

Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, ..

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan