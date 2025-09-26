Commissioner Kohat assures support for FATA University’s development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah on Friday visited FATA University, accompanied by Director Kohat Division Development Program Hashmat Ali Khan.

During the visit, the Commissioner met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, faculty members, and administrative heads.

The Vice Chancellor briefed the Commissioner on the academic, administrative, and development affairs of the university, highlighting pressing issues such as water shortage and other infrastructural challenges.

Prof. Dr. Saleh Muhammad, Director (A&R), Hazara University, who played a key role in organizing the visit, also shared his views on the overall performance of FATA University.

He requested the Commissioner to resolve the university’s issues on a priority basis.

Commissioner Moatasim Billah Shah praised the performance of the institution and assured that immediate steps would be taken in collaboration with relevant departments to address the water shortage and other problems.

He emphasized that FATA University is a vital educational institution for students from the former tribal districts and its progress is a government priority.

Director Hashmat Ali Khan also pledged full support for the university’s development.

At the conclusion of the visit, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz thanked the guests and expressed hope that their cooperation would help accelerate the university’s growth and strengthen its role in higher education.

APP/ar-adi