Sanitation Billing To Domestic Consumers To Start From Next Month: MWMC
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Mian Rashid Iqbal has said that about 17,000 sanitation bills have been served on commercial consumers while the billing to domestic consumers would start from next month, October.
While talking to APP here on Friday, he said that the sanitation billing was being implemented as per directions of provincial government. He said that in the first phase, the bills were served on commercial consumers including plazas, markets with criteria from Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 charges.
He said that in the second phase, they were going to implement sanitation bills to domestic consumers in urban areas with criteria of Rs. 100 to five-marla houses, Rs. 300 to 10-marla and Rs. 500 to one-kanal area houses.
The chairman said that in the third phase, the billing system would be implemented in rural areas with fixed charges criteria. To a question about non-payment of sanitation bills, Rashid said the sanitation services would be suspended to consumers over non-payment of bills.
He said that the contractors concerned would be bound to ensure recovery of sanitation bills from consumers.
About installation of dustbins, he informed that about 18,000 to 20,000 dustbins would be installed across the division. He said that the waste bins would be installed to avert open littering.
The waste bins were being installed on roads in the first phase, while these would be installed in streets and towns in the second phase, while contractors concerned would install bins as per an agreement.
It's worth mentioning here that the MWMC sanitation system was outsourced for the period of four years and firms which got sanitation contracts were responsible for sanitation, while the Multan Waste Management Company was monitoring the sanitation system.
