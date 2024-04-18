Open Menu

Flour Dealer Arrested For Profiteering, Heavy Penalties Imposed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 06:12 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) price Control Magistrate and Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan Mansehra Thursday arrested a flour dealer for selling flour at exorbitant prices and imposed heavy fines.

According to the details, following the directives from the provincial government and Minister of Food Affairs, Zahir Shah, Price Control Magistrate and Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan conducted a thorough inspection of the market.

During the inspection, various flour dealers' shops were scrutinized, leading to the arrest of Muzamil Shah for selling flour above the market rate. Subsequently, his shop and warehouse were sealed as per the law.

In response to the incident, all shopkeepers and flour dealers were reminded of the decreasing flour prices in the market. They were instructed to adhere to food regulations and prioritize providing maximum relief to the public.

Senior officials of the Food Department, including Secretary Food Zarif Almani, Director Food Yaser Hassan, and Additional Director Food Zaid Usman Kakakhel, have emphasized the importance of strict enforcement of food laws.

They have issued instructions to take stringent action against violators, including imposing fines and incarceration, to ensure maximum relief for the public.

