Fly Jinnah Inaugurates Second International Flight Connecting Lahore, Sharjah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, Wednesday celebrated the inaugural flight of its second international route connecting Lahore, Pakistan with Sharjah, UAE.

The carrier commemorated the start of its new route with a pre-departure inaugural ceremony at Lahore International Airport and followed by an inaugural program planned for guests in Sharjah, said a news release.

Commenting on the launch of the second international route, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “Just a month following the launch of our international operations with the inaugural flight from the capital city Islamabad, today we celebrate the inaugural of our second international route into the UAE connecting Lahore with Sharjah.

This step not only highlights the importance of strengthening air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE, it also reflects our commitment to offering our customers new options for affordable and value driven air travel domestically and internationally.

Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly launched international destination to Sharjah in the UAE.

In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices.

The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

