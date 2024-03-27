Fly Jinnah Inaugurates Second International Flight Connecting Lahore, Sharjah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, Wednesday celebrated the inaugural flight of its second international route connecting Lahore, Pakistan with Sharjah, UAE.
The carrier commemorated the start of its new route with a pre-departure inaugural ceremony at Lahore International Airport and followed by an inaugural program planned for guests in Sharjah, said a news release.
Commenting on the launch of the second international route, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “Just a month following the launch of our international operations with the inaugural flight from the capital city Islamabad, today we celebrate the inaugural of our second international route into the UAE connecting Lahore with Sharjah.
This step not only highlights the importance of strengthening air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE, it also reflects our commitment to offering our customers new options for affordable and value driven air travel domestically and internationally.
”
Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly launched international destination to Sharjah in the UAE.
In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices.
The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.
Recent Stories
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO intensifies crackdown against electricity theft4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against kite-flying, selling continue in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
Tajweed classes held at AIOU4 minutes ago
-
Spare parts of stolen motorcycles recovered in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two active members14 minutes ago
-
Security measures heightened in Abbottabad district14 minutes ago
-
Prize distribution ceremony held at UoS24 minutes ago
-
Ceremony for orphan children held44 minutes ago
-
DC for overhauling Capital's progress1 hour ago
-
Chairman WAPDA visits Dasu Project to express solidarity with Chinese1 hour ago
-
Body found in canal1 hour ago
-
CM orders policy formulation to export buffalo meat, milk to China1 hour ago