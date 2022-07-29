UrduPoint.com

FM Stresses Need For Enhancing Connectivity Among SCO Member Countries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 29, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says within the SCO space, shared goals for shared prosperity should be our guiding principle.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed the need for enhancing connectivity among the SCO member countries through building rail, road, sea and air links for realization of the shared vision.

Addressing the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tashkent, he said within the SCO space, shared goals for shared prosperity should be our guiding principle.

The Foreign Minister said growth and prosperity of SCO region is also dependent on critical drivers such as e-commerce, digitalization of businesses, innovation, and security of international supply chains.

He said Pakistan is actively working on the Trans-Afghan Railway project with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor already serves as a pivotal platform to help promote connectivity and regional prosperity.

He said Pakistan's policy is focused on empowering the youth, women and SMEs to benefit from digitalization and to provide economic opportunities to over 130 million youth in the country.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said what happens in the war torn country is important for each of us as neighbors, friends and brothers to the Afghan people. He said we acknowledge the steps taken to improve the security environment and fight the terrorist threat from Daesh. Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan has extended humanitarian relief assistance to Afghanistan and continues to open up avenues for more trade, transit trade, cross-border facilitation, and connectivity. He said Pakistan will remain strongly committed to a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan and work with international partners to advance the shared objectives. He said terrorism is one of the major threats that the international community continues to face. The Foreign Minister said our valiant people, armed forces, and law enforcement personnel have made tremendous sacrifices in Pakistan’s determined fight to eliminate this scourge.

