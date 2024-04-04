FoC To Extend Healthcare Facilities To Poor Heart Patients
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) will extend treatment to every helpless and poor patient, regardless of whether the hospital has the resources or not.
"We are forming "Friends of Cardiology (FoC) " for the treatment of all such patients, which will include benevolent individuals from Multan and Southern Punjab. They will not only cooperate in the treatment of needy patients but also play a crucial role in running the hospital system."
These views were expressed by the Chairman CPEIC Board of Management(BoM) Khwaja Jalaluddin Roomi, while presiding over the 29th session.
He said that due to the lack of funds from the government at the moment, it is difficult to run the hospital system.
" We are in contact with the provincial health minister regarding this matter, and hopefully, we will succeed in obtaining funds for the hospital."
In the meeting, the Chief Executive, Dr Mujtaba Ali Siddiqi , informed that the agenda they had set in the previous meeting aims to obtain approval for the purchase of 20 ventilators.
Additionally, he mentioned that they were expecting further budget allocation because after the construction of the new block, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients in the hospital.
The hospital needs a budget as much as the increase in the number of patients.Despite these challenging circumstances, they are performing surgeries and other treatments regularly, he explained.
Mr Roomi said their endeavor will be to provide the best possible treatment facilities to every patient who comes here as this is the largest hospital for heart diseases in Southern Punjab.
Other board members in the meeting were retired Justice Mian Zafar Yasin, Dr Ijaz Ahmed, Dr Tariq Abbas, Ms Mahnaz Fareed, MS Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Zafar Ali Alvi, Internal Audit Wing Shah Sawar, Director Finance Farhan Saeed, and Additional Secretary Health's representative. All participants in the meeting approved all the agenda of the 28th session.
