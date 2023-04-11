Following constitution only way of strengthening democracy in country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Former Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and Vice-Chancellor (VC) at the University of Multan (WUM) Dr Asmat Naz on Tuesday said that abiding by the constitution was the only way forward for nurturing and strengthening democracy in the country.

Talking to the news agency in connection with 1973 Constitution golden jubilee here on Tuesday, she remarked that it was unanimously passed by political parties, opposition and religious scholars and its credit goes to former Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The academic noted, "It is easy to frame the constitution, but difficult to act upon it cent percent." "Quaid-e-Azam had once stated that getting independence was not much hard, but its maintainability was too difficult.

" "The constitution is like a mirror through which the face of a nation or country reflects which tells the ideology of the country to others," Dr Naz added.

She regretted that everyone took the meaning of the constitution according to his/her own will and applied it whimsically.

Former Dean said that after Pakistan came into being, though constitutions were framed in 1956 and 1962 but were incomplete in nature.

"1973 constitution is complete in all respects and elaborates the roles of Executive, Legislature and Judiciary explicitly.""Despite several amendments and temporary suspension in it, the 1973 Constitution is still alive and it will," Dr Naz added.