Food fortification imperative to overcome deficiency : Seminar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The participants of a seminar here on Thursday called for implementation of food fortification programme in letter and spirit to overcome the food shortage.

The seminar was organised by Pakistan Flour Mills Association and Nutrition International under National Food Fortification Program.

Provincial Programme Manager of Food Fortification Imtiaz Ali Shah addressing on the occasion said that the fortification of staple food such as oil, ghee and flour would help the government to address and alleviate nutritional deficiencies especially in mother and infants.

He said that the KP FS&HFA is working on the establishment of a Nutrition Wing to promote healthy and nutritious food practices in the province.

He appreciated the role of Nutrition International in promoting health standards and countering malnutrition in women and children.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PFMA Muhammad Iqbal appreciated the proactive role of the Food Authority in the fortification program and Nutrition International.

He said that under the Wheat Flour Fortification program the use of Vitamin B-12, folic acid, Zinc and Iron could protect the consumers from various diseases including cancer. Chairman PFMA KP Naeem Butt also spoke on the occasion.