Over 200 Arrested From Transgenders' Music Gathering In Swabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Police in Swabi district carried out a major operation against a transgender music gathering, arresting 226 people accused of disorderly conduct and hooliganism.
According to police on Thursday, the event, described as an “obscene and immoral gathering,” had attracted large groups of unruly youth from different districts.
When police raided the venue, many participants resisted and clashed with the raiding party.
Law enforcement, however, executed the operation effectively, taking 226 individuals including some transgenders into custody.
The arrested accused have been handed over to the court for further legal proceedings after registration of cases against them.
District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi stated that activities promoting indecency, obscenity, and social corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
