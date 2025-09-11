Open Menu

ATC Adjourns Cases Against PTI Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday issued notices again to the absent accused in case pertaining to PTI protest of November 26, and October 4.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the cases.

The court adjourned the hearing of case number 705 of Noon police station until October 15, while hearing of case number 791 of Noon police station adjourned until September 24

Similarly, hearing of case number 696 of Sangjani police station adjourned until September 15 and case number 693 of Sangjani police station adjourned until September 24.

The ATC adjourned case number 1036 of Industrial Area police station adjourned until November 19.

The cases are registered against PTI workers under terrorism provisions.

