NA Panel Calls For Devising Code Of Conduct For State Broadcaster Anchors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has directed the relevant authorities to formulate a comprehensive code of conduct for anchors affiliated with the state broadcaster aiming to prevent the recurrence of recent incidents and ensure responsible journalism within state-run media platforms.
The committee, chaired by Pullain Baloch, MNA, on Thursday recommended a stern action against ptv anchor for making derogatory remarks against a particular ethnicity causing distress to a large number of people.
The Committee expressed strong disapproval to such comments by the Anchor of State Broadcaster which caused distress to large number of people.
The Committee was of the view that action taken by PTV management does not appropriately address the damage caused to the National harmony and recommended for recovery from the Anchor and blacklisting him on state owned media.
The Committee observed that everyone remunerated from the National exchequer should be subject to certain code of conduct.
The Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ms Ambreen Jan apprised that soon as the derogatory remarks uttered by the Anchor in his vlog were noticed, the contract of the Anchor was suspended and later terminated.
She agreed that no one should have the audacity to disturb the National unity and interprovincial harmony.
She informed that the said Anchor was hired during caretaker government and there is no bar on the Anchors working with PTV on cross-posting.
The Committee was later briefed about the working and performance of Department of Digital Communications (DCD).
The Committee was apprised that establishment of DCD was one of its initiatives for safeguarding national security, countering disinformation and promoting religious harmony.
The Committee was further apprised that in wake of emerging threats in the digital landscape, DCD was equipped with state of art technology to monitor, generate and disseminate counter narrative against any threat to the national interest.
It was further apprised that DCD played a pivotal role in portraying Pakistan’s official narrative after Post Pahalgham Pak- India Conflict and action against Fitna al Khawaraj. The Committee appreciated the efforts of DCD.
The Committee while discussing compliance on its recommendations made in previous meeting directed for expediting the process of appointment of Member of the Pakistan Information Commission from Civil Society.
The Ministry apprised that the process would be completed within next two months.
The Committee regarding embezzlement from APP accounts, directed for placing strict financial control Mechanism in APP to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.
The meeting was attended by MNAs; Nadeem Abbas, Kiran Imran Dar, Asia Naz Tanoli, Kiran Haider, Salahuddin Junejo, Sehar Kamran, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Rana Ansar, Shaheen, through Zoom, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi, and other officers of the relevant departments.
