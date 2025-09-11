Man Gets Nine Years Imprisonment In Drug Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to a culprit in a drug
smuggling case.
According to a Police spokesman, the Rameez was found guilty of possessing 1,250 grams of hashish and was
arrested by Banni police in 2024.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the
Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
