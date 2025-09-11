Open Menu

FDA City Sports Complex’s Expansion Under Consideration: DG

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that several projects are under consideration for expansion of FDA city sports complex in terms of indoor games and administrative matters.

During his visit to the complex here on Thursday, he inspected its various sections including gymnasium, swimming pools, basketball and lawn tennis courts and other indoor games, and directed that no effort should be spared in the maintenance and safety of all facilities.

He also directed to make the cafeteria functional.

Manager Sports Complex Rizwana Kamal gave a briefing about the administrative affairs and the status of sports activities.

