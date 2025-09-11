Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsman Orders Relief Of Rs40m In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Punjab Ombudsman orders relief of Rs40m in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Ombudsman Punjab has provided relief of more than Rs40 million to the applicants in Faisalabad.

According to Advisor to Punjab Ombudsman Faisalabad Regional Office-II Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arabi, the process of redressing complaints and providing relief to affected citizens is continuing and a relief of more than Rs.40 million was provided to the applicants in various payments under death, marriage and scholarship grants from August 1 to September 12, 2025.

He said that the payments were made through Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Lahore in response to long-pending claims of the complainants.

Te beneficiaries had been waiting for nearly six years as their applications for marriage grants, death grants and scholarships remained pending with the concerned departments, he added.

Meanwhile, the applicants expressed their gratitude for timely action of Ombudsman’s office and said that the intervention of Punjab Ombudsman not only resolved their prolonged issues but also restored their confidence in the grievance redressal system.

Recent Stories

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

36 minutes ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

36 minutes ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

44 minutes ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

1 hour ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

2 hours ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

2 hours ago
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

3 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

3 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan