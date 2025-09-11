Punjab Ombudsman Orders Relief Of Rs40m In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Ombudsman Punjab has provided relief of more than Rs40 million to the applicants in Faisalabad.
According to Advisor to Punjab Ombudsman Faisalabad Regional Office-II Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arabi, the process of redressing complaints and providing relief to affected citizens is continuing and a relief of more than Rs.40 million was provided to the applicants in various payments under death, marriage and scholarship grants from August 1 to September 12, 2025.
He said that the payments were made through Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Lahore in response to long-pending claims of the complainants.
Te beneficiaries had been waiting for nearly six years as their applications for marriage grants, death grants and scholarships remained pending with the concerned departments, he added.
Meanwhile, the applicants expressed their gratitude for timely action of Ombudsman’s office and said that the intervention of Punjab Ombudsman not only resolved their prolonged issues but also restored their confidence in the grievance redressal system.
