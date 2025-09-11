Health Dept conducts fogging drive in Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Health teams of the Gujrat Health Department conducted surveillance, larvicide treatment, and spray and fogging operations in flood-affected localities of the city.

According to the department spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Gulzar Madina Road, Mohallah Muslimabad, Noorpur, Gharebpura, Hassan Chowk, Kutchehry Chowk, Pakistan Chowk, Court Road, and adjoining areas.

Citizens were also advised to adopt precautionary measures to prevent dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

The department said anti-dengue activities would continue throughout the season, while the public was urged to extend full cooperation with the administration.