IHC seeks cases' details against PTI founder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought details of cases against the founder of PTI from NAB, FIA and police.

The court remarked that a decision regarding the larger bench will be taken after receiving the details of the cases.

Justice Azam Khan heard the petition seeking to provide details of the cases against the founder of PTI. The sisters of the founder of PTI were also present in the court during the hearing.

PTI founder's lawyer Salman Safdar argued that the application was filed two years ago, at that time notices were being issued by NAB, FIA and other institutions.

Salman Safdar said that the details should be sought from the parties to find out the exact number of cases.

He requested that a larger bench be formed to hear this case.

Special Prosecutor NAB Abdul Rafay said that time should be given to provide fresh details of the cases. He opposed the request to form a larger bench and said that the details of the cases are provided. There is no ground in the request on the basis of which a larger bench should be formed.

Justice Azam Khan remarked that a decision regarding the larger bench will be taken after receiving the details of the cases. The court adjourned the hearing after seeking details of the cases from the police, FIA, and NAB.