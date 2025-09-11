Legacy of heroism of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed to inspire young army officers for generations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) In a nation still healing from the scars of terrorism and conflict, the story of SSG’s Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed stands as a shining testament to the unwavering courage and sacrifice of Pakistan’s armed forces.

His great act shielding an injured comrade amid a hail of bullets etched a golden chapter of valour into the annals of Pakistan Army's history full of bravery and heroism.

On September 2 last, at the FC Line in Bannu, a sudden terrorist assault turned a routine day into a battlefield. Six brave personnel instantly and later elite SSG Commando Major Adnan Aslam, were martyred and five terrorists killed in a fierce exchange of fire. But among the loss and grief, Major Adnan’s selfless act of shielding his wounded fellow soldier emerged as a moment that galvanized national pride.

Despite sustaining grave injuries during the deadly attack, Major Adnan clung to life long enough to be rushed to the hospital. There, he embraced martyrdom a hero who fought not just for his country, but for the man beside him.

“He laid down his life for a noble cause,” recalled Brigadier (Retd) Mahmood Shah. “His sacrifice has added a golden chapter of gallantry in Pakistan Army’s history.”

The funeral of Major Adnan was not just a farewell but it was a national homage to the great warrior. Attended by military and civilian leadership, the ceremony reflected the country’s deep reverence for its fallen sons. From government officials to common citizens, tributes poured in, each echoing the same message: Pakistan will never forget its heroes.

His martyrdom serves as a grim reminder that peace in Pakistan is still hard-won. The attack on the FC Line in Bannu was not an isolated incident, but part of a broader pattern of terrorism meant to destabilize the country.

Experts warned that behind every act of terrorism lies a complex web of ideological differences, foreign interference, and socioeconomic disparities. Dr. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former IGP and Home Secretary, emphasized that uneducated and economically vulnerable youth are being easy targeted by extremist elements.

“They are systematically exploited in the name of religion. The enemy’s strategy is not just targeting military through suicide bombers but took advantage of bulge of unemployed youth,” he said.

“This security threat is not new. Pakistan’s long struggle against terrorism includes the harrowing Army Public school massacre in Peshawar in 2014 and numerous attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With the advent of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the stakes have only grown higher.

“Development through CPEC has shaken hostile forces,” said Dr. Akhtar. “Terrorism is being used as a tool to derail our progress.”

Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of International Relations at the University of Peshawar, pointed to foreign elements, particularly Indian proxies, as key actors behind regional unrest. “The recent May 2025 conflict once again exposed India’s sabotage tactics and nefarious designs against Pakistan,” he said. “They are using discontent and deprivation as weapons.”

But beyond the geopolitics, experts agree that real change must begin at home. Inequality, lack of educational opportunities, and absence of community engagement have left many young Pakistanis vulnerable to radicalization especially in erstwhile Fata and Balochistan.

“Social cohesion and equal opportunity are not just ideals but they are weapons against terrorism,” said Dr. Ejaz. Reviving cultural platforms like hujras, promoting traditional sports, and expanding youth engagement programs are essential in keeping the next generation away from extremist ideologies.

Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed's sacrifice is a powerful reminder that the fight against terrorism is not only waged on the battlefield, but also in classrooms, community centers, and homes.

“Defeating terrorism demands more than guns and operations but it requires education, economic justice, and unity,” said Dr. Akhtar Shah. Civil society, educators, parliamentarians, and religious leaders all have a role to play in building a Pakistan that is resilient, inclusive, and united.

As the nation pays tributes to Major Adnan Shaheed, it must also rise to honor him not just with words, but with action.

For in his supreme sacrifice, we find not only sorrow but a challenge. A challenge to live with the same courage, compassion, and commitment to the nation that he showed in his final moments before being immortalized.