Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, Thursday, instructed officers concerned to ensure thorough implementation on wheat procurement policy, transparent distribution of 'bardana' and preservation of procured wheat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, Thursday, instructed officers concerned to ensure thorough implementation on wheat procurement policy, transparent distribution of 'bardana' and preservation of procured wheat.

The food minister, while chairing a meeting regarding wheat procurement and distribution of bardana (bags provided to growers for wheat procurement), directed all officers of the food department to facilitate the farmers of all districts in bardana distribution, said a statement issued here.

Secretary Food Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, Director Food Zulfiqar Khushk, District Food Officers, commissioner and deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas attended the meeting while DC Shaheed Benazirabad participated online.

Jam Khan Shoro stated that there should not be any negligence in the implementation of the wheat procurement campaign as per the policy.

The Sindh government has fixed wheat procurement target of 900,000 metric tons for crop season 2023-24 at a support price of Rs4000 per 40 kg.

The Food Department will establish a total of 353 wheat procurement centers across the province for ensuring accessibility for farmers across various regions. As per details 78 wheat procurement centers will be set up in Hyderabad Division, 71 in Larkana Division, 68 in Sukkur Division, 40 in Mirpurkhas division and 58 centers in Shaheed Benazirabad division while 38 procurement centers will be established in Sanghar district as well.