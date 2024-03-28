Open Menu

Food Minster For Ensuring Transparent Distribution Of Bardana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana

Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, Thursday, instructed officers concerned to ensure thorough implementation on wheat procurement policy, transparent distribution of 'bardana' and preservation of procured wheat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, Thursday, instructed officers concerned to ensure thorough implementation on wheat procurement policy, transparent distribution of 'bardana' and preservation of procured wheat.

The food minister, while chairing a meeting regarding wheat procurement and distribution of bardana (bags provided to growers for wheat procurement), directed all officers of the food department to facilitate the farmers of all districts in bardana distribution, said a statement issued here.

Secretary Food Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, Director Food Zulfiqar Khushk, District Food Officers, commissioner and deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas attended the meeting while DC Shaheed Benazirabad participated online.

Jam Khan Shoro stated that there should not be any negligence in the implementation of the wheat procurement campaign as per the policy.

The Sindh government has fixed wheat procurement target of 900,000 metric tons for crop season 2023-24 at a support price of Rs4000 per 40 kg.

The Food Department will establish a total of 353 wheat procurement centers across the province for ensuring accessibility for farmers across various regions. As per details 78 wheat procurement centers will be set up in Hyderabad Division, 71 in Larkana Division, 68 in Sukkur Division, 40 in Mirpurkhas division and 58 centers in Shaheed Benazirabad division while 38 procurement centers will be established in Sanghar district as well.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Price Sanghar All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were lin ..

Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv

9 minutes ago
 PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricit ..

PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricity theft

13 minutes ago
 IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable ..

IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable for cotton farmers

13 minutes ago
 Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

13 minutes ago
 Senate elections in KP hang on reserve seat oath-t ..

Senate elections in KP hang on reserve seat oath-taking, states ECP

13 minutes ago
 UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper fi ..

UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper financial crisis

8 minutes ago
DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment ..

DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment facilities

9 minutes ago
 Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

9 minutes ago
 French parliament condemns 1961 Paris massacre of ..

French parliament condemns 1961 Paris massacre of Algerians

9 minutes ago
 First Inter Schools Naat Competition held in Larka ..

First Inter Schools Naat Competition held in Larkana

9 minutes ago
 S.Africa electoral body bars ex-president Zuma fro ..

S.Africa electoral body bars ex-president Zuma from May election

9 minutes ago
 AC arrests five people on price list violation

AC arrests five people on price list violation

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan