UrduPoint.com

'Foreign Funded Fitna' Conspiring To Weaken State Institutions: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

'Foreign Funded Fitna' conspiring to weaken state institutions: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the people wanted freedom from PTI Chairman Imran Khan, a "Foreign Funded Fitna" (FFF) as he was conspiring to weaken the state institutions.

The "Foreign Funded Fitna and his gang have become a threat to the national security," she posted on her Twitter handle in response to a tweet of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which in its four-year rule had made the lives of common men miserable, was thrown out of the parliament by a popular referendum of 176 members of the National Assembly.

The coalition government was enjoying the support of the majority of nation, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

4 minutes ago
 World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone ..

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now availab ..

6 minutes ago
 SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

24 minutes ago
 India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup ..

India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023

43 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

2 hours ago
 Gas availability during this winter season to be b ..

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.