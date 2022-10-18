'Foreign Funded Fitna' conspiring to weaken state institutions: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the people wanted freedom from PTI Chairman Imran Khan, a "Foreign Funded Fitna" (FFF) as he was conspiring to weaken the state institutions.

The "Foreign Funded Fitna and his gang have become a threat to the national security," she posted on her Twitter handle in response to a tweet of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which in its four-year rule had made the lives of common men miserable, was thrown out of the parliament by a popular referendum of 176 members of the National Assembly.

The coalition government was enjoying the support of the majority of nation, she added.