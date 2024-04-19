Foreign Tourists Showing Interest In Pakistan’s Cuisines
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pakistani traditional cuisine plays a crucial role in promoting tourism, as both domestic and foreign tourists express a keen interest in consuming healthy foods.
Talking to APP, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said that along with the country’s stunning landscapes such as high peaks, deserts, snow-clad valleys and beautiful scenery, Pakistani high-quality food attracts tourists from all over the world.
He emphasized the need to further market the cuisines through international tourism fairs aimed to introduce the country’s foods to encourage foreign tourists to throng towards Pakistan besides showcasing its rich tourism potential.
He said that Pakistani chefs are entertaining traditional food lovers by establishing hotels and restaurants worldwide, underscoring their contributions to the country’s pride.
The official expressed happiness over the increasing number of women in the sector as it would create new employment opportunities for women. He further said that a woman has set up a food stall at Mohenjo-daro not only to serve the tourists with dignity but also to provide them with a decent source of earning.
He said the present government was appreciating their contribution to the culinary landscape and tourism sector, anticipating a bright future for tourism in Pakistan if such dedication continues.
