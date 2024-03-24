Open Menu

Former Chairman Senate, CM Balochistan Condole With Aimal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, former Senators Behramand Tangi, Dilawar Khan and former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch on Sunday visited Wali Bagh Charsadda and offered Fatiha for departed soul of mother Aimal Wali Khan provincial president Awami National Party (ANP).

General Secretary National Party Balochistan Jan Balidi, MNA National Party Palan Baloch, President Pakhtunkhwa Wahdat Dr Sarfaraz and others also visited Wali Bagh and offered Fatiha for the departed soul of the wife of Asfandyar Wali Khan and mother of Aimal Wali Khan.

