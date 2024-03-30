Former CJP Jilani To Head Inquiry Commission To Probe IHC Judges’ Allegations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Federal cabinet on Saturday approved constitution of an Inquiry Commission headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jilani to probe the contents of the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court.
The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif considered the contents of a letter written by six judges of the IHC in details, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The meeting was told that under an announcement of the full court meeting of Supreme Court, a proposal over constitution of a commission was agreed in a meeting between the CJP and the prime minister.
The meeting also approved Terms of Reference (TORs) under which the inquiry commission would fully probe the allegations levelled by the IHC judges and decide whether these were correct or otherwise.
It would investigate whether any personnel was directly responsible for interfering into the judicial matters.
The commission under its findings would recommend proceedings against anyone from the agency, department or government if found involved into such issue. It could, if found necessary during the course of its proceedings, probe other related issues as well.
The meeting while rejecting the allegations regarding interference by the executive, termed it inappropriate.
They cabinet members under unanimous opinion said that they firmly believed in the separation of powers among the state institutions under the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.
The prime minister while reiterating his strong belief in the freedom of judiciary and constitutional jurisidiction, also took the members of the cabinet into confidence about his meeting with the chief justice.
The cabinet completely endorsed the prime minister’s decisions and steps taken so far.
Recent Stories
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad vows tough action against electricity theft6 minutes ago
-
Solid steps being taken to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp17 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 and Wapda teams restore traffic on Hazara Motorway26 minutes ago
-
Rally held to protest against non-recovery of Priya Kumari26 minutes ago
-
Power supply of 54 feeders suspended due to rain37 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 1750 kg drugs in nine operations46 minutes ago
-
Alauddin Siddiqui Trust distributes ration bags among deserving people46 minutes ago
-
QMC to plant olive trees on PPP basis to address environmental issues56 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns Harnai blast, seeks investigation report56 minutes ago
-
Malagare Wakilan wins Swabi Bar elections1 hour ago
-
FDE draws criticism over baffling transfers of Principal1 hour ago
-
Commissioner distributes safety wires for motorcyclists' safety1 hour ago