Former CJP Jilani to head Inquiry Commission to probe IHC Judges’ allegations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Federal cabinet on Saturday approved constitution of an Inquiry Commission headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jilani to probe the contents of the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif considered the contents of a letter written by six judges of the IHC in details, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was told that under an announcement of the full court meeting of Supreme Court, a proposal over constitution of a commission was agreed in a meeting between the CJP and the prime minister.

The meeting also approved Terms of Reference (TORs) under which the inquiry commission would fully probe the allegations levelled by the IHC judges and decide whether these were correct or otherwise.

It would investigate whether any personnel was directly responsible for interfering into the judicial matters.

The commission under its findings would recommend proceedings against anyone from the agency, department or government if found involved into such issue. It could, if found necessary during the course of its proceedings, probe other related issues as well.

The meeting while rejecting the allegations regarding interference by the executive, termed it inappropriate.

They cabinet members under unanimous opinion said that they firmly believed in the separation of powers among the state institutions under the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

The prime minister while reiterating his strong belief in the freedom of judiciary and constitutional jurisidiction, also took the members of the cabinet into confidence about his meeting with the chief justice.

The cabinet completely endorsed the prime minister’s decisions and steps taken so far.