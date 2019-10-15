UrduPoint.com
Former ED OF SECP Becomes Approver Against Asif Zardari In Park Lane Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:54 PM

Javed Hussain, former Executive Director (ED) of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has become approver against the former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane Case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Javed Hussain, former Executive Director (ED) of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has become approver against the former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane Case.Judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court (AC) took up the case for hearing Tuesday.Javed Hussain was presented in the court on completion of his physical remand.NAB requested the court to extend the remand of Javed Hussain and this plea was rejected by the court.

The court was informed that SECP former director has become approver in Park Lane case and more investigation has to be made from him.Judge Muhammad Bashir inquired how many days have passed regarding accused physical remand.The counsel for NAB replied 49 days have elapsed.The court while rejecting NAB plea ordered to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.Former president is charged with causing loss to the tune of Rs 4 billion to national exchequer in Park Lane case.

